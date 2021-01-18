Former parliamentary commissioner sets “record straight”

Eyewitness News
Lavado Duncanson named as acting parliamentary commissioner.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall suggested yesterday that the recent establishment of a continuous voter’s register using the voter’s register from the last general election, sets the “record straight” over the competency of his tenure and the integrity of that register.
In a letter to the editor, titled “Who will replace P Turner as parliamentary commissioner?”, Hall said he wished to set the “record straight” on the creation and genesis of the now permanent voter’s register.
Hall wrote: "I am encouraged by Jesus' advice [and] instruction in Matthew 5:16: 'Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.' And so I do. God, in his divine providence, has honored and enabled the undersigned to serve as parliamentary commissioner from November 2012 to May 4, 2017.