Former Brexit Party MEP dies in Bahamas diving accident

Father of four’s death announced by newly-renamed Reform Party.
Robert Rowland, 54, represented the southeast of England at the European Parliament from July 2019 until December 2020 (European Parliament)
Ben Mitchell
Independent News
A former Brexit Party MEP has died in a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas.
Robert Rowland, 54, represented the southeast of England at the European Parliament from July 2019 until December 2020.
Nigel Farage announced the death of the father-of-four, who was born in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, on the website of the Reform Party, the new name for the Brexit Party.
He said: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Robert Rowland, after a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas. Read more >>