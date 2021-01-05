Forbes: “More people will die” from COVID variant if public lets guard down

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr. Nikkiah Forbes said if a new COVID strain were to impact The Bahamas and people let their guard down, more people will be hospitalized and “more people will die”.
Expressing concerns over the more contagious COVID variant that has spread from the United Kingdom to the United States, Forbes told Eyewitness News: “If we let down our guard with the public health precautions, that can cause spread.
“We have to remember that with this new variant, if it is more infectious, if it is more transmissible and contagious, that automatically means that more people will get sick with COVID-19.
"So, more people will be admitted to hospital; more people will die. It's just a numbers game, so it is a concern."