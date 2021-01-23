Family Island infrastructure works continue; London Creek Bridge opened on Andros

This Friday, January 22, 2021 photo shows the London Creek Bridge in Central Andros. (BIS PHOTO/YONTALAY BOWE)
Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ANDROS, BAHAMAS — The latest in a series of Family Island infrastructure projects to be completed is the London Creek Bridge on Andros, which Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis officially declared open yesterday.
Bringing remarks during the opening ceremony, Minnis said construction of the bridge was necessary as existing roads in the area had created damaging “blockages” of natural aquatic ecosystems.
"The London Creek project is important for the surrounding area as it will help to regenerate the natural flora and fauna of the creek system," the prime minister said.