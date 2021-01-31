Evil in paradise

Peter Nygard kept allegations of rape, involving women and girls as young as 14, a secret in the Bahamas for more than two decades. A CBC investigation reveals an elaborate effort by the former Canadian clothing mogul to cultivate influence with prominent decision-makers in the Bahamas, silence victims and block anyone who tried to expose him.
Timothy Sawa, Lynette Fortune, Ashley Mak,
Ilina Ghosh and Bob McKeown
CBC News Interactives
WARNING: This story contains graphic content.
One afternoon in 2015, word went out to staff at Peter Nygard's palatial seaside compound in the Bahamas. A meeting between Nygard and a senior politician had the green light.
A well-oiled machine comprised of staff members who knew what to do when encounters like these were planned sprang into action. Cash was prepared by accountants. Vehicles were readied. The former Canadian fashion mogul was informed it was time.
The massive wooden gates at the sprawling estate named for its owner, Nygard Cay, slowly rose to allow a convoy of cars to leave. Nygard would often meet powerful and influential people in the Bahamas under unusual circumstances.
"I know of the instructions for the accountants to get cash for [Nygard] to take to his private meeting after hours," said a longtime employee, whose identity we are protecting. He still fears retribution from Nygard, and those close to him. Read more >>