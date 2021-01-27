Everything You Need To Know About Traveling To The Bahamas Right Now

This Caribbean gem has long been revered as a tourism favorite, but here's the tea on what post-pandemic travel looks like.
Kimberley Wilson
Essence Magazine
It’s better in the Bahamas — trust us. This Caribbean gem has long been revered as a tourism favorite, but so much has changed over the years it’s definitely time to revisit what makes it special — and it’s not just the picturesque beaches, friendly islanders, and fresh cracked conch.
And the good news? The Bahamas is finally open for inbound travel from U.S. tourists. The bad news: it may not be exactly how you imagine in the midst of COVID-19 travel restrictions. After initially opening its borders to all international commercial travel in July, the Bahamas restricted flights from the United States a few weeks later after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases due to the increased number of tourists. Deciding not to follow suit of many other countries within the Caribbean that were impacted by the tourism decline, the Bahamas instead focused on putting it’s people first, and not dollars.
After a steady decline in cases, the Bahamas decided to try things again by easing into open its borders to travelers from the United States once again in October, requiring negative PCR test results taken within five days prior to arrival and asking visitors to "vacation in place"—or stay on the grounds of their accommodations for the duration of their stay. And vacation in place, I planned to do!