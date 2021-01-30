Saturday, January 30, 2021

Enjoy ‘A Taste of the Bahamas’ as The Edison welcomes new Executive Chef

 

To introduce new Executive Chef Deaundra “Dee” Rolle, The Edison at Disney Springs is inviting guests to a multi-course tasting dinner that draws from her Bahamian heritage.

“A Taste of the Bahamas” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Chef Dee will present a menu featuring a mix of traditional flavors from her home country and classic American recipes. Items will b paired with tiki cocktails like a rum runner, Mai tai, and daiquiri from The Edison’s mixologists.

A limited number of tickets are available to purchase for $76 per person. This is the first in a series of hosted chef-driven events for 2021, and The Edison will continue to invite guests to try Chef Dee’s future twists on the restaurant’s signature offerings.  Book dinner tickets >>
