Enjoy ‘A Taste of the Bahamas’ as The Edison welcomes new Executive Chef

To introduce new Executive Chef Deaundra “Dee” Rolle, The Edison at Disney Springs is inviting guests to a multi-course tasting dinner that draws from her Bahamian heritage.
“A Taste of the Bahamas” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Chef Dee will present a menu featuring a mix of traditional flavors from her home country and classic American recipes. Items will b paired with tiki cocktails like a rum runner, Mai tai, and daiquiri from The Edison’s mixologists.
A limited number of tickets are available to purchase for $76 per person. This is the first in a series of hosted chef-driven events for 2021, and The Edison will continue to invite guests to try Chef Dee’s future twists on the restaurant’s signature offerings. Book dinner tickets >>