Effects of Bomb Cyclones for U.S. Offshore Wind Areas and Shipping

Bomb cyclone off the U.S. East Coast
Ashley Peterson
The Maritime Executive
Wind turbine component transports are key to the success of the U.S. offshore wind industry. Weather strongly influences the timelines and movements of these shipments. Both the Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. East Coast are frequently impacted by developing and strengthening “bomb cyclones,” which can significantly affect project timelines and the projected budget for component transports.
A “bomb cyclone” is defined as a mid-latitude low pressure system exhibiting rapid intensification known as explosive cyclogenesis, characterized by a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure.
There are three types of winter/spring coastal storms: Miller Type A, Miller Type B, and the Bahamas Low. Here are some differences regarding: frequency, power, and unpredictability. Read more >>