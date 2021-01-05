Education Press Conference Tackles National Exam Results and the Reopening of Schools

Bahamas Minister of Education, the Hon. Mr. Jeffery Lloyd.
On Monday afternoon, January 4th, 2021, as students across the Bahamas returned to classes to begin the new 2021 Easter school term, the Ministry of Education hosted a press conference, primarily to address questions about the national BGCSE and BJC examination results (National Exam results – 2020), recently released on December 23rd, 2020, as well as other issues relevant to the resumption of school. Many islands began the new term with face-to-face instruction, however, Eleuthera and others, including New Providence, Exuma and Abaco continued with virtual-only instruction – as mandated by the current emergency orders, and confirmed by a communication released to the public by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, December 31st, 2021.