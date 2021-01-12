EARTHCARE Eco Kids visit Coral Vita

Bahamas National
Grand Bahama Island - After working on Our Garden, Community Garden on Saturday, December 12th 2020, EARTHCARE Eco Kids and EARTHCARE Volunteers toured the world’s first land-based commercial coral farm, Coral Vita.
Our eager group went to Coral Vita where they met Coral Vita Director of Restoration Operations, Joe Oliver, and Alannah Vellacott, Coral Restoration Specialist who gave a very informative tour of the active Coral Vita facility. First, Mr. Oliver explained how the farm came to be. Next Alannah Vellacott explained the biology of corals and the various methods used to grow different corals to bring dying reefs back to life. 80% of coral reefs are dead in The Bahamas, half of global reefs are dead, and over 90% of what remain are projected to die by 2050. Read more >>