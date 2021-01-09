Drake hits Bahamas casino with Meek Mill, Lil Baby and mogul

Drake, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Michael Rubin took on the baccarat tables in The Bahamas. Getty Images / Shutterstock (Composite)
Ian Mohr
Page Six
Drake has been spotted in the Bahamas with fellow rappers Meek Mill and Lil Baby — and the trio were seen last night at a high stakes baccarat table at the Baha Mar Casino, with Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin.
Meek posted an image to Instagram of the group at the casino, and sources tell Page Six that they’re staying at nearby Albany — the private retreat that’s owned by a group including Justin Timberlake and pro golfers Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.
A source told Page Six of the rappers and Rubin, “They’ve been seen on the beach by day, and are hanging out at Baha Mar by night at the casino.” Drake had previously be seen at Baha Mar resort celebrating New Year’s Eve with fellow Toronto hip hop artist, PartyNextDoor. Read more >>