Drake and Meek Mill reportedly go to The Bahamas to shoot new music video

Jiggy Jones
The Source
It looks like Drake and Meek Mill linking again to create another hit.
Back in 2018, the Toronto and Philadelphia rappers publicly reconciled. It was a proud moment in Hip-Hop after Drake invited Meek for a surprise performance during his tour. The two later reconvened on Meek’s Championships album for the multi-platinum single, “Going Bad.”
Earlier today (Jan. 6) DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to report an upcoming collaboration from the two artists, inciting that Meek has another “Drake stimmy” coming his way. Read more >>