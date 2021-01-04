Double-digit drop in violent crime

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Murders dropped 22 percent in 2020 compared to the year prior, according to Minister of National Security Marvin Dames.
There were 74 murders in 2020, the lowest on record in 15 years.
The murder count for 2019 was 95, the lowest in a decade up to that point.
Dames, who provided a snapshot of crime statistics expected to be presented this week by Police Commissioner Paul Rolle, said while there is much work ahead, yearly crime figures reflect a downward trend in the major categories of murder and armed robberies. Read more >>