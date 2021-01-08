Doctors Call For Vaccine Timetable

KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
CONSULTANT physicians are hoping officials will soon release a timeline regarding when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available for administration in the country.
However, Consultant Physician Staff Association president Sabriquet Pinder-Butler said the decision has to be made with proper consideration.
“We hope that a definitive timeline would be provided soon,” Dr Pinder-Butler told The Tribune. “But we appreciate that a lot of different factors are involved with determining which vaccine would be procured for The Bahamas.”
Asked if there was a particular brand of vaccine the CPSA endorses, she said: "The Centres for Disease Control recommended two vaccines and a few others are being worked on. CPSA is aware and continues to review the data as vaccine administration is fairly new in most countries so we are carefully monitoring this so that we can support/endorse a proper vaccine roll out in the country."