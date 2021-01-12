Disney Cruise Line Provides Thousands of Meals to Families in The Bahamas

ZNS Bahamas
Disney Cruise Line joined local community leaders to help spread magic this holiday season by funding thousands of meals to families in South and Central Eleuthera, New Providence and Abaco.
In Eleuthera, Disney Cruise Line contributed $25,000 to The South and Central Eleuthera Community Christmas Dinner-in-a-Bag outreach program, which went toward the assembly of 2,800 dinner bags for families in need throughout settlements in South and Central Eleuthera over the holiday week.
“We know this year has been difficult for so many of our co-workers and friends in The Bahamas,” said Kim Prunty, vice president of public affairs for Disney Cruise Line. “Joining with community leaders, our team made it a priority to help feed local families during the holidays at a time when this assistance is more important than ever.”
Each dinner-in-a-bag was delivered directly to residents' doors in Eleuthera and was filled with holiday favorites such as whole roasters, eggs, macaroni noodles, cheese, a variety of canned goods, and fresh produce to help residents prepare their meals.