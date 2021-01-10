Dismal Start To The Year For Port Lucaya Marketplace

The closed straw market at Port Lucaya Marketplace with the closed Grand Lucayan Resort in the background.
DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
The Straw Markets are closed and there are no visitors buying authentic souvenir straw crafts or browsing the stores and eating in the restaurants at Port Lucaya Marketplace - making it a dismal start to 2021.
The 80 or so straw vendors have not been out since March because cruise ships are still not sailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the shutdown of the global cruise industry.
With the Grand Lucaya Resort closed and no cruise ships sailing, Grand Bahama’s tourism sector continues to struggle. For the first time, shop owners at Port Lucaya are “purely reliant” on locals for business sales.
Loren Madu, manager of Freeport Jewelers, is praying the situation does not last much longer. As a result of the lack of visitors, they are focusing more on getting local customers in the store.
“We are doing a lot of stuff on social media and have started doing radio ads on the radios to encourage Bahamians to come out and shop,” she said. Read more >>