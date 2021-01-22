Detained African refugees seeking asylum take legal action

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
A group of African political refugees has taken legal action against the government, claiming false imprisonment at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and requesting that an injunction be granted to prevent their deportation to their home countries.
The writ of summons, which was filed on Wednesday, lists Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration Elsworth Johnson, Director of Immigration Clarence Russell, Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force Dr. Raymond King and Attorney General Carl Bethel as the respondents.
The plaintiffs are: Patrick Aware Tarh, Any Celestine Ngang, Ahmed Mbia Mambingo, Nguesap Carine Valeri, Ndi Tinong, Elvis Forwang, Perpectua Tifuh Forwang, Violet Acha Werengie, Sama Eliana Itoh, who is listed as a minor, and Christian Fortune Ojetteh.
Seven of the applicants claim that they were, and continue to be, wrongfully deprived of their personal liberty and falsely imprisoned. Read more >>