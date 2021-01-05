Desperate Turning To ‘Sex Survival’

KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
A SPOKESPERSON for the LGBT+ community says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many in this grouping have fallen on hard times sparking a proliferation in sex work.
This “survival sex” work, according to Alexus D’Marco, has been a means for some to acquire housing and put food on the table when there is no other option available.
She highlighted the issue while announcing that the D’Marco Foundation is launching its second safe house-to-house lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people who’ve been kicked out of their homes because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Asked about the affects COVID-19 has had on the LGBT+ community, she said: “There are a lot of persons who are unable to pay their rent.”
“They are unable to access basic food needs so we try to provide and collaborate with other NGOs to provide direct food.
“COVID-19 has really impacted everyone, especially those who are already vulnerable. It’s like a double whammy.”
She also said: "There has been a lot of sex work going on especially among youth who are using survival sex as a means for a place to stay and food on the table. I have also recently found out that there are persons claiming to be youth mentors and pastors in the youth bracket taking advantage of these individuals so we are trying to stand in the gap for our community as it rallies to that type of behaviour so they won't have to be subject to that behaviour."