D’Aguilar: Atlantis furlough decision was expected

Kyle Walkine
The Nassau Guardian
Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said the decision by Atlantis, Paradise Island, to place some staff members on furlough amid low occupancy was “expected” as hotels are now in a “tough position”.
He said he expects other hotel properties to follow suit and adjust their headcount, adding, “Everybody I spoke to in the hotel business is going to experience a significant drop-off after yesterday, until about February, March, April where it begins to ramp back up.”
Amid plans to file a trade dispute by the Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union as a result, D’Aguilar said he understands both sides of the argument, but said given the low level of international travel ongoing, one should expect these sort of decisions from hotels.
"There's obviously a very fine line that everybody's trying to tread here," D'Aguilar said.