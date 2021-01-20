D’Aguilar: “Anyone’s guess” on definitive cruise return

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar
Natario McKenzie
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday that The Bahamas is effectively in a “wait-and-see” situation as to when the cruise industry resumes operations, noting that cruise lines remain in the “grasp” of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention CDC).
D’Aguilar, who was speaking to reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, said: “The cruise ships are very much in the grasp of the CDC. The Centres for Disease Control in the US is the entity that is going to evaluate when and if a cruise company can resume its service.
“Every month it seems to get pushed back, rather annoyingly, but there is nothing we can do about it here except wait until that process finishes and the cruise companies can resume.
“Apparently they have a path to complete. They are in the process of completing that path but exactly when they will resume their service is anyone’s guess.”
The CDC lifted the No Sail Order for cruise ships last November, ending a more than seven-month ban. Read news >>