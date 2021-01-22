CTI continues high-demand technical programmes in North Eleuthera; expands agriculture courses

Culinary Arts students at the Centre for Training and Innovation’s Harbour Island Trade School put their theoretical knowledge into practice. (PHOTO: ONE ELEUTHERA FOUNDATION)
Eyewitness News
ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — The Centre for Training and Innovation’s (CTI) plans to offer a number of new courses as early as February, the One Eleuthera Foundation announced recently.
The new course offerings follow the successful completion of culinary, carpentry and electrical courses held last year.
In a statement, One Eleuthera noted: “After the exciting graduation of our carpentry and electrical cohorts from the Centre for Training and Innovation Rock Sound campus in October, courses shifted north on Eleuthera this quarter. Read more >>