‘Crime’s Down - Not By Covid’: Police Chief Insists Lockdowns Not Key To Reduced Offences

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle speaking to the media yesterday. Photo: Terrell W Carey Sr/Tribune Staff
LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday credited a 16 percent fall in overall crime to the efforts of his force and not a windfall from the months of lockdown enforced on the nation.
In presenting his annual crime report the Commissioner said crime statistics had been falling for a number of years and last year’s reduction was a continuation of that trend – and not solely down to COVID restrictions.
Commissioner Rolle revealed that murder figures had dropped to 23 percent, representing the lowest numbers recorded in the last 15 years.
“Our most notable highlight for 2020 was the overall reduction in crime,” Commissioner Rolle told reporters.
“The men and women of the force performed at an exceptional level and were able to accomplish this feat in a number of ways. They are to be commended.” Read more >>