Monday, January 18, 2021

Credit Bureau To Hit 30% Of Borrowers

 
Central Bank of the Bahamas.

NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Up to 30 percent of Bahamian borrowers will struggle to obtain loans due to the imminent arrival of the nation's first-ever credit bureau, a top banker is warning.

Kenrick Brathwaite, the Clearing Banks Association's chairman, told Tribune Business that close to one-third could find their ability to access new credit is curtailed because past failures to disclose existing debts will come back to haunt them.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,