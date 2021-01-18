Credit Bureau To Hit 30% Of Borrowers

Central Bank of the Bahamas.
Up to 30 percent of Bahamian borrowers will struggle to obtain loans due to the imminent arrival of the nation's first-ever credit bureau, a top banker is warning.
Kenrick Brathwaite, the Clearing Banks Association's chairman, told Tribune Business that close to one-third could find their ability to access new credit is curtailed because past failures to disclose existing debts will come back to haunt them. Read more >>