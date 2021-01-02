CPSA “watchful” of more contagious COVID variant

Dr. Sabriquet Pinder-Butler, president of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA). (FILE PHOTO)
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consultant Physician Staff Association (CPSA) President Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler said consultant physicians are watching with “bated breath” the potential impact of the COVID-19 variant that was found in the United Kingdom and has since spread to the United States.
“Anytime we see trends happening in other countries, particularly places that we either visit or we have guests coming from, we have to be very knowledgeable of and pay attention because we know, unfortunately, in a lot of instances we potentially can be impacted,” she told Eyewitness News.
“So, I think any things related to that, we really have to continue to be vigilant and advise persons to practice the safety measures that we have been talking about for the majority of 2020, and to continue those measures in 2021 to make sure we safeguard ourselves as best as possible.”
Pinder-Butler cautioned against social events at authorized venues and even at home, noting that the true extent of the holidays and the eased restrictions will not be fully evident until the weeks ahead.