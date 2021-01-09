COVID vaccine within quarter of 2021

Minister of Health Renward Wells
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Renward Wells said the government is “working on all fronts” to secure COVID-19 vaccines and expects to obtain a vaccine in-country by the second quarter of 2021.
COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the British Caribbean, including the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos.
“Those countries in the Caribbean [which] are receiving COVID-19 vaccines, you would realize that they are all British protectorates, a part of the United Kingdom and a part of the UK’s policy is it is distributing vaccines to its territories,” Wells said during a Ministry of Health press conference.
“So, you would find the Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands — those entities receiving vaccines.
"As I would have said in my statement earlier, The Bahamas government is aggressively seeking to procure vaccines and we're doing all that we can to ensure that in the first quarter of this year that we'll be able to present a viable vaccine to the Bahamian people."