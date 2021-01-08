Covid-19 Vaccine In Children: Bahamas Ministry of Health States Its Position

The Eleutheran
On Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, the Bahamas Ministry of Health released a statement clarifying its position on the mandatory administering of the Covid-19 Vaccine in children.
The statement began, “The Ministry of Health wishes to address an article stating ‘Govt Discussing Mandatory COVID Vaccine for Students’ which emanated from an impromptu press briefing by the Minister of Health, Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The Ministry wishes to clarify that no one under the age of 18 years of age, including children in The Bahamas, will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine.”
It continued, “Although the Government of The Bahamas has been proactive in securing mechanisms that will give the Bahamian people access to this much-needed vaccine, the Ministry of Health underscores that administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is entirely voluntary. In other words, only those who wish to receive the vaccine can avail themselves of it. Read more >>