Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Coral Gables urges Bahamas to ban offshore exploratory drilling
Abraham Galvan
Miami Today
Coral Gables city commissioners have approved a resolution to urge the Bahamian government to ban offshore drilling exploration.
Anthony Derek Catalano
8:30 AM
Bahamas Petroleum Company
BPC
News
Oil
Oil Drilling
Places
