Cleveland Clinic Florida host free “Healthy Habits” Webinar

ZNS Bahamas
With one in four Americans making new year’s resolutions and very likely just as many, if not more, in The Bahamas doing so, it’s hardly surprising that the number one resolution was exercising more and losing weight.
But, as we all know, making new year’s resolutions is a lot easier than keeping them. As days turn into weeks and weeks into months, those resolutions can get easier to ignore in the face of temptation like sleeping later or savouring guava duff instead of a glass of water after dinner.
That’s why Cleveland Clinic, Florida is teaming with local professionals to host a one-hour health, wellness and fitness seminar free of charge on Saturday, January 23 at 10 am. Read more >>