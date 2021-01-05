Clear Solutions Plus Recognizes Top Employees

Company Stood Strong during COVID-19 Crisis
Nassau, Bahamas – Clear Solutions Plus, a proud Bahamian family business with a true spirit of giving, took extraordinary measures in 2020 to ensure that their employees and customers were able to navigate smoothly throughout the COVID-19 crisis. At their annual staff recognition, four people were recognized for their personal growth and their contributions to the company.
The ‘Employee of the Year’ award went to operations manager, Kirkwood McKenzie whose diligence and attention to each job helped expand Clear Solutions Plus’s client base. McKenzie who hailed from the hotel industry and is like a father figure to the younger team members applies his expertise gained in the hospitality industry and customer relations to strengthen people in and outside of the company. Read more >>