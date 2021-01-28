Centreville Urban Renewal Centre Computer Lab now known as ‘Ella Lewis Computer Lab’

Family support has played a major role in Ms. Ella Lewis’ role as a community and nation builder over the many years. The honouree (shown fourth from left) was joined at the ceremony by Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie Campbell and family members. (BIS Photo/Matt Maura)
ZNS Bahamas
The Centreville Community is a better place today, and will continue to be a better place in the years to come because of the contributions of former educator and long-time community builder, Ms. Ella Lewis, Minister of Social Services and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell said. Minister Campbell’s comments came during the dedication and naming of the Computer Lab at the Centreville Urban Renewal Centre as the Ella Lewis Computer Lab.
Ms. Lewis served as an educator in the Public School system for 35 years on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama before retiring in 2006. Her retirement from the teaching profession catapulted Ms. Lewis full-time into community service after joining the Urban Renewal Programme in 2007. Born in the Centreville community, Ms. Lewis has resided in Centreville all of her life, tirelessly working towards the improvement of her community and its residents, particularly the youth and the elderly.