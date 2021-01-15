Central Bank: Government savings bond for small investors in the works

The Central Bank of The Bahamas. (PHOTO: THE CENTRAL BANK)
Natario McKenzie
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Central Bank has committed to work with the Ministry of Finance to establish a government savings bond scheme for small investors, according to Central Bank Governor John Rolle.
Addressing the Bahamas Business Outlook yesterday, Rolle said increased savings would expand the resources available for investment in business, infrastructure and growth.
"For small investors, the Central Bank has committed to work closely with the Ministry of Finance to establish a government savings bonds scheme, to allow savers to gradually build up holdings in government instruments, providing access to the liquidity that such assets provide and their competitive returns prospects," said Rolle.