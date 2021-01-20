Celebrity Cruises to Feature Eight Ships for Caribbean 2022-2023 Season

Cruise Industry News
Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2022-2023 Caribbean season with eight ships, including the new Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge along with the Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit; and the Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Reflection.
Homeports include Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa or San Juan, Puerto Rico with cruises ranging from four- to 11-nights and an expanded offering of week-long cruises.
The Celebrity Apex will sail round-trip from Terminal 25 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. From mid-November 2022 to mid-April 2023, itineraries include Puerto Rico, Tortola, St. Maarten, The Bahamas and St. Kitts and Nevis; or Key West, Florida, Belize and Grand Cayman.