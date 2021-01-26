Celebrating the Life of the Grand Celebration

Cruise Industry News
The life of the Grand Celebration has come to an end as the ship is being scrapped in India, where she arrived in January.
The Grand Celebration most recently operated under Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines but is, perhaps, better known as one of Carnival Cruise Line’s first newbuilds.
This 47,262-ton vessel paved the way for the company’s subsequent success.
Before being sold to the scrappers, the 1,800-guest ship also sailed for two other cruise lines.
Cruise Industry News has compiled a year-by-year account of the Grand Celebration’s life in cruising. Read more >>