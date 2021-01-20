Cardinals Announce International Signings - 15 Players From The Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Panama & Venezuela Among The Signees

Gary Lee
Ozark Radio News
OUIS, Mo., January 15, 2021 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that the club has agreed to terms with 15 free-agent players representing the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Panama and Venezuela on the first day of Major League Baseball’s 2020-2021 international signing period.
Five outfielders, one catcher, six infielders and three right-handed pitchers were among the signees. Highlighted by Freeport, Bahamas native Adari Grant, an athletic middle infielder with offensive upside, and Panamanian switch-hitting catcher Leonardo Bernal, who helped lead his home country to the 2018 U15 World Cup silver medal. Read more >>