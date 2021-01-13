Canadian reconstruction and climate resiliency trade mission to visit The Bahamas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global
NASSAU, Bahamas — A ten-member Canadian business delegation will arrive in The Bahamas for the second staging of the Canada-Bahamas Reconstruction and Climate Resiliency Business Forum, to be held virtually from January 14-15, 2021.
The two-day high-level Forum will feature Canadian companies in the clean technologies and infrastructure sectors, meeting with Bahamian public and private sector officials and executives, to discuss potential business opportunities in the reconstruction, adaptation and resiliency efforts in The Bahamas. Read more >>