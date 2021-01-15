Bring Home The Bacon For Exuma's Swimming Pigs

NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
Tour operators were yesterday urged to "show good faith and pay their way" by paying a newly-imposed fee that will help ensure the welfare of Exuma's famed swimming pigs.
Janet Johnson, the Tourism Development Corporation's chief executive, confirmed to Tribune Business that the Government was fully behind the move by the pigs' owners to levy fees on tour operators who brought visitors to Big Major Cay as a means to keep both animals and island in good health.
Responding to push back from at least one Exuma-based business, she told this newspaper: "There's an association, and they have been talking about starting to charge for the pigs' welfare. That's what it basically is all about.
"They've (the pig owners) formed a company and advised all of the tour operators that they were going to start charging on January 1 - $10 for adults and $5 for children. [Only] two of the operators are objecting.
"The money is going to the welfare of the pigs and for wardens to bring some order to the tour. The Tourism Development Corporation is fully supportive. It's long overdue, and the tour operators need to show good faith and pay their way." Read more >>