BPC Can Keep On Drilling Off Bahamas, Court Rules

Stena Icemax -Credit: e sadler/MarineTraffic.com
Offshore Engineer
A judge in The Bahamas has refused to grant any orders that would affect Bahamas Petroleum Corporation's current operations in the country, meaning that the drilling of Perseverance #1 well, spudded on December 20, will continue. Further hearings, however, will be held.
To remind, environmental groups early in December 2020 made an application to the Supreme Court of The Bahamas, for leave to make an application for judicial review of the decision taken by the Government of The Bahamas in February 2020 to grant Environmental Authorisation for BPC's Perseverance #1 well., with an ultimate goal to prevent drilling altogether.
BPC said Wednesday that the Honourable Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes had provided her ruling "on various matters," related to the drilling operations in the Bahamas.
"The Honourable Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes has refused to grant any orders that would affect BPC's current operations. This means that the drilling of Perseverance #1 will continue," BPC said. BPC is drilling the well using the Stena Icemax drillship. Read more >>