Bob Marley’s wife Rita dies

Rita Marley
The reggae nation is in mourning. Cuban-Jamaican singer and songwriter Rita Marley, popularly known as “Lioness of Reggae,” wife of legend Bob Marley, passed away yesterday Friday. However, the cause of his death has yet to be revealed.
The sad news was announced by the Zimbabwe Children’s Veterans Association in a short tweet. The one nicknamed “Lioness of Reggae”, Rita Marley, the wife of the prophet of the rastas, Bob Marley, has bowed out. According to the Zimbabwe Children’s Veterans Association, she died yesterday Friday. “Reggae music fans mourn reggae icon Iron Lady, known as Mama Africa Rita Marley. She died on January 8, 2021 ”, they wrote.
Real name Alpharita Constantia Anderson, known by the nickname Rita Marley, was married to Bob on February 11, 1966, and she became a singer for the group's backing vocals. They have six children together including Cedella, Ziggy, Stephen, Sharon, Stephanie, Serita Stewart Marley. She converted to the Rasta movement after seeing Haile Selassié visiting Kingston on April 21, 1966.