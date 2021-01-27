Biden urged to appoint US ambassador

US policy experts fear China’s local influence.
Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
The deployment of a US ambassador to The Bahamas by US President Joe Biden would be “a useful step in meeting the challenge the Chinese pose in The Bahamas and globally”, according to two US academics, who served as assistants to US President Bill Clinton during his tenure in the White House, adding that a lack of an ambassador sends “the wrong signal”.
The comments were made by Patrick Griffin, who served as Clinton’s assistant for legislative affairs, and William Danvers, who served as Clinton’s special assistant for national security affairs, in an op-ed published in the Miami Herald earlier this month.
"The concern is not that China is about to take over or colonize The Bahamas, but that the important US-Bahamian connection is eroding and, over time, could be permanently hurt," they said.