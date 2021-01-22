Biden Delivers Crippling Blow: New President Unveils Quarantine Rule Which Will Devastate Tourism

PRESIDENT Joe Biden signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House. Among his first actions was to introduce a quarantine for people arriving in the US. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP
RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
UNITED States President Joe Biden yesterday signed an executive order requiring travellers to quarantine on arrival to the US, potentially dealing what Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar says could be a devastating blow to the Bahamian economy.
Mr. D’Aguilar, in an interview with The Tribune, expressed a desire for the US to forgo the rule for the English-speaking Caribbean.
President Biden’s announcement comes as COVID-19 variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa – that are said to be more infectious, but not more deadly than the original strain – have spread around the world.
“In light of the new COVID variants that you’re learning about, we’re instituting now a new measure for individuals flying into the United States from other countries,” President Biden said during a press conference the day after his inauguration.
“In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America.” Read more >>