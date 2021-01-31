Barbados, Bahamas, Bermuda in top 20 on Cost of Living Index for 2021

Peter Ivey
Just how far does your hard-earned cash go? The cost of living of a country is an important factor into the overall satisfaction of the population.
Every year the website Numbeo produces their “Cost of Living Index” and this year three Caribbean countries were in the top twenty of the 139 countries listed.
So which country is the most expensive, or rather has the highest cost of living? Bermuda has the highest cost of living in the world with a score of 145.07. In ninth place is The Bahamas with a score of 85.85, and in thirteenth place is Barbados with a score of 81.49. Hamilton Bermuda ranked as the most expensive city in the world while no other Caribbean cities were in the top ranking.