Baleària Caribbean gets The Bahamas’ approval to resume passenger services

The fast ferry company, Baleària Caribbean, has announced that they will resume passenger services between Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale) and The Bahamas by launching their first sailing on February 11, 2021. At the moment, the vessel is in dry dock receiving maintenance and getting prepared for this grand opening.
During the first phase, the company has announced that they will travel once a week (on Thursdays) to Freeport, Grand Bahama Islands. They anticipate that a second sailing on Sundays will be implemented at the end of February.
The new passenger sailing will concur with the already established cargo route. Based on demands, the company is hoping to increase the number of sailings per week by March.