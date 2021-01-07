Bahamians warned to avoid US Capitol Hill riot

Image: YouTube/GuardianNews
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamians in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington were warned yesterday to stay away from the downtown area after thousands of Trump supporters stormed and breached the United States Capitol Hill building.
The demonstrators, in support of President Donald Trump, decried the certification of the US Electoral College vote, as the US Congress was set to confirm that President-elect Joe Biden won the country’s election, 306-232.
The violent mob pushed past police barricades and clashed with law enforcement and destroyed property.
Lawmakers, who were in session, scrambled into hiding with gas masks, as the massive swarm marched into the Capitol.