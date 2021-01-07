Bahamian Embassy, Consulate Staff In Washington, DC Are Safe

District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Wednesday night, after a day of rioting protesters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
BAHAMAS Ambassador to the United States Sidney Collie told The Tribune Wednesday night of his shock at the storming of the US Capitol building by pro-Trump rioters.
Mr. Collie said he had never in his life seen anything like the scene that unfolded at Capitol Hill.
“The staff and employees of the (Bahamian) Embassy are safe. The staff and employees of the consulate in Washington, DC are safe,” said Ambassador Collie.
“We sent out a general advisory earlier in the day to members of the diaspora where we have contacts for them, not to go downtown. Based on the reports that I am seeing and having no reports of any Bahamians on the streets in distress, I would say that everybody is safe.
“There is no report of any incidents involving Bahamians. I am hoping that as night falls and the curfew of 6pm is enforced, I am hoping that will bring some calm to the city.”
Asked what he thought of the events that unfolded in DC Wednesday, Ambassador Collie said: “I have never seen anything like this before. So, it’s quite frankly surprising.” Read more >>