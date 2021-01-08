Bahamas to consider viability of third mobile player

James Barton
Developing Telecoms
The Bahamas’ Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) is assessing the viability of introducing a third operator to the archipelago’s mobile market to compete with ALIV and BTC (Bahamas Telecommunications Company).
URCA’s evaluation is expected to take place across the first and second quarters of 2021.
The electronic communications sector policy in URCA's Draft Annual Plan 2021 states: "the government of the Bahamas will consider whether further liberalisation of the mobile telephone market should be undertaken in the form of a third mobile operator. The policy requires that URCA provide advice and recommendations to the government on this matter, including a feasibility and market analysis to support any recommendations made."