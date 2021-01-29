Bahamas should “restructure” cruise line agreements in light of COVID changes, says US-based financial advisor

Two ships docked at Nassau's cruise port. (PHOTO: CRUISEFEVER.NET)
Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affecting the way the cruise industry will operate going forward, and the impact it will have on countries that service them like The Bahamas, a senior US-based financial advisor has suggested that the government should be looking to “restructure” its agreements with the cruise lines.
André Wright, executive vice president of the Standard International Group, the New York City-based boutique financial advisory firm he founded in 1996, said in an interview with Eyewitness News: “We think there would need to be a restructuring of cruise line agreements once the cruise lines are able to come back to sea because their protocols are going to be different, their dynamics are going to be different and it will have a larger impact on countries that service cruise ships.” Read more >>