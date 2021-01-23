Bahamas Plastic Movement founder wins Goldman Environmental Prize

As an island nation, the Bahamas finds itself drowning in plastic carried from far away by ocean currents, as well as from its tourism industry and domestic use. Kristal Ambrose decided to try to do something about it.
Goldman Environmental Prize winner Kristal Ambrose and other volunteers clean up plastic waste on a beach in the Bahamas. Credit: Dorlan Curtis Jr. and Jawanza Small
Adam Wernick
The World
When environmental activist Kristal Ambrose saw firsthand the profound harm plastic waste can cause to wildlife, she started a nonprofit and successfully lobbied her government to ban all single-use plastics in the Bahamas. Now, she's been recognized for her work with a 2020 Goldman Environmental Prize.