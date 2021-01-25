Monday, January 25, 2021

Bahamas Petroleum ‘pleased’ as it is set as a primary respondent to legal challenge

“As a respondent to the application BPC will have full standing on the matter in Court, and in a cost sense, the applicants can be held financially accountable if their action turns out to have been without merit".


Jamie Ashcroft
Proactive Investors

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) said it has been allowed to be added as a primary respondent in the pending legal challenge by environmentalists seeking to impede oil and gas operations offshore Bahamas.

The company noted that the Honourable Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley had exercised discretion to add BPC as a respondent to the application which is seeking a judicial review of various decisions taken by the Government in relation to Bahamas Petroleum's licences and the drilling of the Perseverance #1 well.

As a result, Bahamas Petroleum will be entitled to request that the applicants provide security for costs, for which purpose a hearing has been scheduled for February 17, 2021.  Read more >>
