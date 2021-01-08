Bahamas Petroleum eyes Trinidad and Suriname drilling after hitting 2020 production target

"We managed to increase production in Trinidad and Tobago to our targeted 500 bopd level by the end of 2020," said Simon Potter.
Jamie Ashcroft
Proactive Investors
Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) told investors it is on-track to add further wells to its operations in Trinidad and also Suriname.
At the same time, it confirmed on-target production with 500 barrels of oil per day being produced at the end of 2020. Now, with an extensive work programme on the slate the company is targeting production growth up to 2,500 bopd by the end of 2021.
Offshore Bahamas, meanwhile, drilling operations are presently advancing the Perseverance-1 exploration well which is targeting a 0.77bn barrels prospect. Drilling began on December 20 and it is anticipated to be a six-week programme for the drilling and testing. Read more >>