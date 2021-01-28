Bahamas National Youth Choir 30th Anniversary Video Project

Bahamas National
The Bahamas National Youth Choir is gearing up to release an official music video paying homage to popular songs like its all-time fan-favorite “Celebrate”, the internationally acclaimed “Funky Nassau” and others.
On January 31st, 2021 via its social media platforms, the choir will officially launch its highly anticipated video, honoring the song “Celebrate” which is referred to as the choir’s National Anthem. Music lovers and fans of the song can expect a thrilling twist in the rendition because Celebrate is fused into a tropical medley of songs called the Island Funk Medley.
The BNYC is releasing the music video ahead of its spring album debut of Island Celebration. A compilation CD of songs produced from 1983 to present.
The music video and album will also feature a tribute to the people of Abaco with the song ‘Funk Soul Down in Abaco’ written by Mr. Patrick Swain and Mr. Garnet Stuart. This arrangement is special to two current members who love and constantly represent their hometown while furthering their education here in the capital.
This new project will highlight the work of the choir’s founder and former director, the late Cleophas Adderley who wrote and composed Celebrate. The work of Ray Munnings and Tyrone Fitzgerald is featured with the musical piece “Funky Nassau”. Read more >>